CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Consumer News » Big Lots, Aptiv fall;…

Big Lots, Aptiv fall; Illumina, Shake Shack rise

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Illumina Inc., up $61.52 to $423.80.

The genetic testing tools company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast and update on partnerships.

Shake Shack Inc., up $9.01 to $77.27.

The burger chain gave investors a solid fourth-quarter financial update.

Big Lots Inc., down 68 cents to $45.66.

The discount retailer warned investors about a weak start to the year in terms of customer traffic and sales.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., down $1.88 to $14.70

The maker of genetic analysis technology gave investors a disappointing revenue update.

Aptiv Plc., down $5.37 to $159.70.

The auto parts company is buying software company Wind River for $4.3 billion.

Phillips 66, up $2.29 to $86.15.

U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., up $23.84 to $357.95.

The medical research equipment and services provider gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for 2022.

Exxon Mobil Inc., up $2.88 to $71.35.

The energy company bought a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up