GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S.

The companies’ plans were revealed in documents posted on the city’s website Friday. They say that the plant will cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.

The plant would be built on the site of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly factory, which has been annexed by the city.

A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC will build the factory. The plans were revealed in documents detailing a “Renaissanze Zone” program.

GM has said it will build four North American factories to make EV battery cells.

Two other locations have been announced, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lordstown, Ohio. The fourth location has not been disclosed.

