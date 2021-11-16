US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Cash App, Square, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Merge Animals 3D – Mutant race, SayGames LTD

2. Survival Game – 3D Challenge, Kien Nguyen

3. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

4. Fidget Toy Maker, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Cats Island, 晓冰 黄

7. PUBG: NEW STATE, KRAFTON Inc

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

