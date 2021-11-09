US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. True Skate, True Axis

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Retro Bowl, New Star Games

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Cash App, Square, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. One Night at Flumpty’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fidget Toy Maker, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

2. Cats Island, 晓冰 黄

3. Survival Game – 3D Challenge, Kien Nguyen

4. Traffic Cop 3D, Kwalee Ltd

5. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

6. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Retro Bowl, New Star Games

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.