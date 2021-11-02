US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. True Skate, True Axis

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Retro Bowl, New Star Games

2. Coinbase: Trade BTC, ETH, SHIB, Coinbase, Inc.

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. FOX Weather: Daily Forecasts, Fox News Network, LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fidget Toy Maker, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

2. Survival Game – 3D Challenge, Kien Nguyen

3. Traffic Cop 3D, Kwalee Ltd

4. Cats Island, 晓冰 黄

5. Human Vehicle, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

6. Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters

7. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

8. Retro Bowl, New Star Games

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

