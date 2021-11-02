Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Consumer News » US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. True Skate, True Axis

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Retro Bowl, New Star Games

2. Coinbase: Trade BTC, ETH, SHIB, Coinbase, Inc.

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. FOX Weather: Daily Forecasts, Fox News Network, LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fidget Toy Maker, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

2. Survival Game – 3D Challenge, Kien Nguyen

3. Traffic Cop 3D, Kwalee Ltd

4. Cats Island, 晓冰 黄

5. Human Vehicle, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

6. Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters

7. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

8. Retro Bowl, New Star Games

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Tech News

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

TSP posts promising returns in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up