This Week: Tyson Foods, Walmart, Victoria’s Secret earnings

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 1:00 AM

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods reports its fourth-quarter results Monday. The Arkansas-based meat packer is expected to say it earned $2.09 a share in the quarter, up from $1.81 a year earlier, according to a survey by FactSet. Tyson’s shares have risen about 14% since August, when it turned in better-than-expected second-quarter results. Tyson is one of four companies (Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing) that control over 80% of the U.S. beef market.

Walmart

Retail giant Walmart reports its third quarter results on Tuesday. The Arkanasas-based chain is expected to report profit of $1.40 a share, up from $1.34 a year earlier. In August Walmart raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter. But Walmart and other retailers face rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain back-ups hit companies worldwide.

Victoria’s Secret

Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The Ohio company’s shares have soared since August, when Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works were split into separate companies. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast it made 70 cents a share in the quarter. The company has said it expects third-quarter sales rose in the mid- to high-single digits versus last year’s third-quarter sales of $1.35 billion.

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

