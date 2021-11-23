S-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Cash App, Square, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Draw Weapon 3D, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Merge Animals 3D – Mutant race, SayGames LTD

5. Text or Die, Rollic Games

6. Fidget Toy Maker, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Flex Run 3D, Voodoo

9. Cats Island, 晓冰 黄

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

