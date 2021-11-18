How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on the employment market.

The S&P 500 rose and reached a new high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq composite rose, also reaching a new high.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.87 points, or 0.3%, to 4,704.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.10 points, or 0.2%, to 35,870.95.

The Nasdaq rose 72.14 points, or 0.5%, to 15,993.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,363.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.69 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 229.36 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 132.75 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 48.19 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 948.47 points, or 25.3%.

The Dow is up 5,264.47 points, or 17.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,105.43 points, or 24.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 388.73 points, or 19.7%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.