CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter

CVS Health delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2021 forecast again as more people returned to its drugstores…

CVS Health delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2021 forecast again as more people returned to its drugstores for prescriptions or COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company said Wednesday it now expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share to range from $7.90 to $8. That’s nearly a 3% hike at the midpoint of that range from the forecast it made in August.

That’s greater than the annual per-share earnings of $7.79 that Wall Street has been projecting, according to a survey by FactSet.

In the third quarter, CVS Health posted adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share on $73.79 billion in total revenue.

Analysts had forecast third-quarter earnings of $1.79 per share on $70.52 billion in revenue.

CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business in addition to selling insurance.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.