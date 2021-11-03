Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Home » Consumer News » CVS Health, T-Mobile rise;…

CVS Health, T-Mobile rise; Zillow, Activision fall

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CVS Health Corp., up $5.19 to $96.34.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year after a strong third quarter.

Mondelez International Inc., up 98 cents to $62.34.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $10.92 to $66.75.

The maker of “World of Warcraft,” “Call of Duty” and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., down $1.05 to $110.69.

The resort and casino operator reported a surprising third-quarter loss.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $2.55 to $19.30.

The home goods retailer expects to complete a $1 billion stock buyback plan early, and announced a partnership with supermarket Kroger.

Zillow Group Inc., down $19.60 to $65.88.

The online real estate broker reported disappointing financial results and shut its home-flipping business.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $6.14 to $121.94.

The wireless carrier’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., down $44.14 to $387.81.

The medical research equipment and services provider trimmed its financial forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up