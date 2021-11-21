CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 12:58 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks, at $3.49 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that spiking ethanol costs prevented a drop in gas prices.

The average price at the pump is $1.31 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.82 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.95 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 2 cents to $3.69 a gallon.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

