Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Consumer News » Macy's sues to keep…

Macy’s sues to keep Amazon off billboard space at NYC store

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the giant billboard next to its flagship Manhattan store, fighting to prevent Amazon from taking over the advertising space that carried Macy’s name for almost 60 years.

In the lawsuit, filed last week in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, the department store retailer said there has been a restrictive covenant in place since 1963 barring the billboard space from being used by any Macy’s competitor.

But Macy’s said that when it tried to negotiate a lease renewal this year, the billboard’s owners, the Kaufman Organization, told them they were in discussions with a “prominent online retailer,” and there was “little doubt” that meant Amazon, according to the lawsuit.

Messages were left with the Kaufman Organization seeking comment. Amazon had no comment.

In the lawsuit, Macy’s asked the judge for an injunction that would keep Kaufman from leasing the space to Amazon or any other competitor.

“The damages to Macy’s customer goodwill, image, reputation and brand, should a ‘prominent online retailer’ (especially, Amazon) advertise on the billboard are impossible to calculate,” the company said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit pointed out that the billboard is highly visible in its annual Thanksgiving Day parade, which is nationally televised.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

As federal contractors prepare for possible shutdown, impacts from the last one still loom large

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up