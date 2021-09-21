Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. COVID database | Alexandria students practicing protocols | Anne Arundel Co. schools update | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Consumer News » Amazon, Chobani and others…

Amazon, Chobani and others vow to hire Afghan refugees

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, Chobani, UPS and more than 30 other companies have vowed to hire and train refugees fleeing Afghanistan for the U.S.

The companies said Tuesday that they want to help the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees coming to America to integrate into the economy. A first group of 37,000 Afghan refugees started making their way to states this month.

The 33 companies said they were joining the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, a coalition founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and CEO of yogurt and food company Chobani.

“The moment a refugee gets a job, it’s the moment they stop being a refugee,” Ulukaya said in a prepared statement. “It’s the moment they can stand on their own two feet; it’s the moment they can make new friends; it’s the moment they can start a new life,”

UPS, the package delivery company, said it would work with refugees to place them in the right jobs.

Online shopping giant Amazon said it offers refugees jobs in its warehouses or transportation hubs, as well as corporate or tech roles. It also pays for training and education, such as college tuition or English language courses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Secure Data Service takes shape as advisory committee drafts report to OMB

Continuing resolution would keep agencies running through Dec. 3

Military spouses should see more flexible job opportunities under new OPM hiring policy

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up