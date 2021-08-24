CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan writes Biden about COVID | McAuliffe wants businesses to require vaccines | What does full approval of Pfizer's vaccine mean? | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Palo Alto Networks, Best Buy rise; Walmart, Southern fall

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 4:20 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Inc., up $9.33 to $121.49.

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain raised its full-year sales forecast after reporting strong quarterly results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $69.30 to $441.87.

The cybersecurity company released results that beat analysts’ forecasts and issued a strong outlook for the full year.

Walmart Inc., down $1.55 to $148.90.

The company said it will open up its delivery service to other retailers, allowing them to send goods directly to their customers’ homes.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up 1 cent to $207.78.

The auto parts seller’s latest profit report easily beat analysts’ expectations, and the company also increased its stock buyback program.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.12 to $113.71.

The at-home exercise company said it would release a new version of its Tread workout machine on Augsust 30.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $6.51 to $99.44.

The casino operator rose on news that China was easing covid testing requirements for travel to Macau from mainland China.

Southern Co., down 94 cents to $65.73.

Utilities and other safe-play stocks lagged the rest of the market.

Medtronic PLC, up $4.09 to $132.57.

The medical technology company reported earnings that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance | Consumer News

