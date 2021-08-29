CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $3.23

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 12:30 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.23 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that it’s the first decline in gas prices in nine months.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.49 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.70 per gallon.

According to the survey taken Friday, the average price of diesel was $3.33 a gallon, down just a fraction of a cent from weeks earlier.

