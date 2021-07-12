Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Consumer News » Smithfield Foods will stop…

Smithfield Foods will stop slaughtering pigs in Smithfield

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield Foods will no longer slaughter animals in the Virginia town where it was founded.

Chief Administrative Officer Keira Lombardo told The Virginian-Pilot on Monday that the decision comes after a months-long internal review. Company leaders determined that production would be shifted to other U.S. facilities.

In the meantime, the company will spend $5 million to reconfigure the facility to produce packaged meat like bacon. That means that hourly and salaried workers will be reassigned to other positions in the plant.

Smithfield’s meat processing facility employs around 1,900 people. Smithfield Foods was founded in 1936. It was bought by Chinese firm WH Group, then known as Shuanghui, in 2013.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A visit with the new chairwoman of the Federal Laboratory Consortium

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks from employees

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up