Sleep Number, Netflix fall; Chipotle, Lands’ End rise

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 4:22 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., down $17.42 to $513.63.

The video streaming pioneer reported its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $181.64 to $1.755.99.

The casual restaurant chain reported earnings that far surpassed analysts’ estimates and a 31% increase in comparable restaurant sales.

Coca-Cola Co., up 72 cents to $56.55.

The soft drink maker said its revenue jumped 42% in the April-June period, well ahead of what analysts were expecting

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.78 to $48.10.

The airline posted surprisingly strong revenue as vacation travel picked up and said it expects to earn a pretax profit in the remaining two quarters of the year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., up $3.54 to $34.81.

The giant advertising and marketing conglomerate reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $3.15 to $40.65.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker reported revenue that fell short of what analysts were looking for.

Sleep Number Corp., down $14.46 to $97.78.

The bed maker reported earnings and revenue that fell short of what analysts were forecasting and said supply issues hurt sales in June and July.

Lands’ End Inc., up $6.12 to $43.05.

The clothing and home decor retailer substantially raised its sales and profit outlooks for its second quarter and full fiscal year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

