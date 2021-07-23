Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
GM using expanded Super Cruise on 6 vehicles next year

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 12:02 AM

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Friday that it will include its expanded, hands-free driver-assisted technology on six vehicles next year.

GM’s “Super Cruise” assisted vehicles can indicate when a lane change is safe and initiate the maneuver. Drivers can also go hands free while pulling a trailer.

Model year 2022 Super Cruise enabled vehicles include the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado2, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra2. The capabilities will be introduced on the vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

GM said that Super Cruise, which was launched in 2017, will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including on the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer. Other vehicles that offer versions of Super Cruise include the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

