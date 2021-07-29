2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Consumer News » Ford, Qualcomm rise; Citrix…

Ford, Qualcomm rise; Citrix Systems, PayPal fall

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Yum Brands Inc., up $7.70 to $130.31.

The owner of the KFC and Taco Bell chains reported encouraging second-quarter financial results.

LendingClub Corp., up $7.77 to $24.02.

The company, which connects borrowers and lenders online, reported a surprise second-quarter profit.

Meritage Homes Corp., up $11.21 to $106.90.

The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., up 53 cents to $14.39.

The automaker reported a surprise second-quarter profit on strong sales of pickup trucks and SUVs.

Citrix Systems Inc., down $15.55 to $99.

The cloud computing company cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $18.81 to $283.17.

The digital payments company reported weak second-quarter revenue and gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Altice USA Inc., down $2.85 to $31.26.

The cable television provider’s second-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., up $8.55 to $150.99.

The chipmaker’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, Biden says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up