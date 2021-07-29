2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Esports arena in the works near Ohio amusement park

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 11:48 AM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment plans to add esports to its lineup of roller coasters and water parks.

It wants to build a 1,500-seat esports arena in Ohio for gaming tournaments near Cedar Point, its flagship amusement park in Sandusky, the company announced Thursday.

The Ohio-based amusement park chain hopes to begin construction on the $28 million arena by the end of the year. The company believes it will be a draw for gamers across the Midwest.

Plans call for the arena to have 200 gaming stations and host tournaments year-round beginning in the first half of 2023. It also could be used for concerts and other events, the company said.

The building will have locker rooms, a food court and dormitory rooms for esports participants.

The booming esports industry is especially popular among teens and youngers adults, which also is a target audience for the company’s 11 amusement parks and four separate water parks across the U.S.

