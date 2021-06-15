FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » Consumer News » US retail sales fell…

US retail sales fell 1.3% in May as Americans bought fewer cars, furniture and electronics

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — US retail sales fell 1.3% in May as Americans bought fewer cars, furniture and electronics.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up