CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Consumer News » US economy grows 6.4%…

US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, unchanged from previous rate

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 8:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth in the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, was unchanged from two previous estimates. It came after growth at a rate of 4.3% in the fourth quarter.

Economists believe GDP growth will accelerate in the current April-June quarter to an annual rate of 10% or better. For the whole year, the economy is expected to grow by around 7%.

That would be the best showing since a 7.2% surge in 1984, a year the economy was emerging from a deep recession triggered by high interest rates engineered by the Federal Reserve to halt a bout of high inflation in the 1970s.

Some analysts think that growth could surpass the 1984 mark and come in around 7.7% this year. That would be the best performance since 1951.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

House appropriators formally endorse Biden's 2022 federal pay proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up