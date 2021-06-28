CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Consumer News » Disney delays test cruise…

Disney delays test cruise over ‘inconsistent’ virus results

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19, the company said Monday.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral, Florida, with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise. But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19, “which is considered positive by the CDC,” Disney said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, had approved the cruise line’s request to conduct a two-night test cruise.

The federal government is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated against the virus. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning business from requiring proof of vaccination, so cruise lines must prove the effectiveness of their COVID-19 safety protocols on test cruises.

Last weekend, Celebrity Edge departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, becoming the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port in 15 months. Saturday’s sailing kicked off the cruise lines’ return to business with Carnival vessels already scheduled to depart from other ports next month.

Celebrity Cruises, one of Royal Caribbean Cruise’s brands, said 99% of the passengers were vaccinated, well over the 95% requirement imposed by the CDC.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up