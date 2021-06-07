VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Consumer News » Auto, student loans fuel…

Auto, student loans fuel April rise in US consumer borrowing

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing rose by $18.6 billion in April, fueled by a big rise in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card use.

The April gain reported Monday by the Federal Reserve was the third straight month of strong increases in consumer borrowing. It followed a similar $18.6 billion increase in March.

The latest increase reflected a $20.6 billion increase in the Fed’s category that covers auto and student loans. It was the biggest increase in those loans since a $22.7 billion rise in June 2020.

The category that covers credit cards saw a decline of $2 billion. Credit card borrowing is down 12.2% since hitting a peak in February 2020 right before the pandemic struck with force, shutting down businesses and resulting in the loss of 22 million jobs.

Since that time, credit card use has only posted increases in three months as consumers cut back on their spending in favor of building up savings.

Consumer borrowing is followed closely for signals it can send about households’ willingness to finance consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity.

Total borrowing in the Fed’s monthly report stood $4.24 trillion in April, 0.4% above the pre-pandemic peak of $4.22 trillion set in February 2020.

The Fed’s monthly borrowing report does not cover home mortgages or any other loans secured by real estate such as home equity loans.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

The improved Technology Modernization Fund needs other reinforcement

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up