Virgin Galactic, Ormat Technologies rise; Cimarex, NGM fall

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 4:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $5.82 to $26.89.

The spaceflight company’s SpaceShipTwo craft completed a successful test flight over the weekend.

Ormat Technologies Inc., up $2 to $69.30.

The geothermal energy company is buying two geothermal assets in Nevada for $171 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., down $11.57 to $16.81.

The biotechnology company reported disappointing results from a study on a potential liver disease drug.

Cimarex Energy Co., down $5.05 to $66.14.

The oil and gas company is buying Cabot Oil & Gas.

Vivint Smart Home Inc., down 19 cents to $13.27.

Founder and CEO Todd Pedersen is stepping down once the smart-home technology company appoints a successor.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc., down $4.29 to $187.88.

The financial services company said it is reducing fees on target date mutual funds and trusts.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. up $1.35 to $30.05.

The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on its plan to start cruises in the U.S this summer.

HP Inc., up 65 cents to $32.31.

The maker of computers and printers signed a contract with Unique Logistics International.

