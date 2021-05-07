CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Consumer News » Tripadvisor removes insensitive review…

Tripadvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 2:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Travel website Tripadvisor has removed an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with its submission guidelines.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the Massachusetts-based travel website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to “test the chamber” and called the site “fun for the family.”

More than 1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II.

According to the company, “it complies with their submission guidelines,” the tweet said.

Tripadvisor later reversed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it.

The museum then thanked Tripadvisor.

In a statement, the company said it does not tolerate discrimination and regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines.

“In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed. We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at-large for this initial miss,” the statement said.

___

This story has been changed to correct the style on the company’s name to Tripadvisor, instead of TripAdvisor.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, board member

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up