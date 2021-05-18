CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 4:22 PM

An afternoon drop led by big technology stocks left major market indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, with most of those losses coming in the last hour of trading. Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company all lost 1% or more. Walmart rose after reporting strong results driven by higher online sales.

AT&T had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 a day after the company said it would offload its recently acquired media businesses including HBO and CNN into a new company with assets from Discovery Communications.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 35.46 points, or 0.9%, to 4,127.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points, or 0.8%, to 34,060.66.

The Nasdaq fell 75.41 points, or 0.6%, to 13,303.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.24 points, or 0.7%, to 2,210.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 46.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 321.47 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 126.34 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.75 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 371.76 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 3,454.18 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 415.35 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.02 points, or 12%.

