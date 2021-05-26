MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Zscaler rise; Nordstrom, Travere fall

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 4:19 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Agilent Technologies Inc., up 6 cents to $133.29.

The scientific instrument maker raised its financial forecasts after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Zscaler Inc., up $21.46 to $194.20.

The cloud-based information security provider handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $2.35 to $64.37.

Strong demand helped the luxury home builder beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Nordstrom Inc., down $2.11 to $34.37.

The department store chain reported a bigger loss than analysts expected.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $3.51 to $38.47.

The clothing and accessories retailer blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $14.23 to $98.40.

The sporting goods retailer handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts on surging sales as team sports return.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $2.97 to $41.02.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported a surprise first-quarter profit.

Travere Therapeutics Inc., down $2.36 to $15.39.

The biotechnology company faces delays in asking the FDA for accelerated approval of a treatment for kidney disease.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

