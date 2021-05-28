Canadian company intends to buy Koffee Kup Bakery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Canadian company is hoping to buy Vermont’s Koffee Kup Bakery after it closed abruptly last…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Canadian company is hoping to buy Vermont’s Koffee Kup Bakery after it closed abruptly last month because of financial troubles. The owners of Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery, based in New Brunswick, Canada, announced Thursday that they intend to purchase the assets of the Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington and its subsidiary Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn. They say they have formed a new company called North Atlantic Baking Company and plan to operate the two Vermont bakeries and enter discussions with third parties to sell the Superior Bakery in Connecticut.

