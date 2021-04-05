CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tesla, Delta rise; Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Occidental fall

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $29.30 to $691.05.

The electric car maker delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., down $12.42 to $152.18.

The energy company is buying DoublePoint Energy for $6.4 billion.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.42 to $50.25.

Delta Air Lines canceled about 100 flights due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.

Leaf Group Ltd., up $1.50 to $8.53.

The lifestyle branding company is being bought by Graham Holdings for about $323 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up $1.99 to $29.71.

The cruise line operator submitted plans to restart cruises, including requiring vaccinations of guests and crewmembers.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.41 to $21.18.

The FDA declined approval of the biopharmaceutical company’s drug pimavanserin for dementia-related psychosis.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $2.07 to $25.31.

The price of crude oil slipped and dragged down energy stocks.

Palantir Technologies Inc., up 37 cents to $23.44.

The software company won a 5-year, $89.9 million contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration.

