CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks are closing higher Friday, reversing their week-long rut.

Technology stocks and banks led much of the gains, but the S&P 500 still ended with its first weekly loss in the last five. Investors focused on company earnings from big names like Intel, American Express and Honeywell. Shares in Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Huggies diapers and other consumer products, fell by the most since last October after it reported disappointing results.

Bond yields were flat. Investors weighed economic growth against threats from the pandemic and worries about changes in tax policy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.19 points, or 1.1%, to 4,180.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.59 points, or 0.7%, to 34,043.49.

The Nasdaq rose 198.40 points, or 1.4%, to 14,016.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.24 points, or 1.8% to 2,271.86.

For the week

The S&P 500 is down 5.30 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 157.18 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 35.53 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is rose 9.19 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 424.10 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is up 3,437.01 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,128.53 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 297 points, or 15%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up