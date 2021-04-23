CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » Honda to phase out…

Honda to phase out gas-powered cars by 2040 in N. America

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda said Friday that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral.

The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden’s climate summit. Biden has an ambitious goal of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said the company expects that 40% of all of its North American vehicle sales will be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030, and 80% of all vehicles sold will be battery-electric or fuel-cell powered by 2035.

Part of Honda’s plan involves a new electric-vehicle platform the company is calling e:Architecture, but did not provide specifics. These vehicles will roll out in the second half of this decade, the company said.

Most of the Honda’s development will go toward battery-powered electric vehicles, but the company said it will also put resources into developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles, in collaboration with General Motors. GM has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral, including operations, five years after that.

Honda also plans to be selling electric or fuel-cell vehicles entirely in China and Japan by 2040.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up