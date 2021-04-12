CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » Final settlements inked in…

Final settlements inked in poultry plant pollution lawsuits

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has given final approval to a $65 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving thousands of residents of a southern Delaware community affected by groundwater contamination from a local poultry processing facility.

Monday’s ruling by a state judge coincided with a federal magistrate signing off Monday on a consent decree between state environmental regulators and Mountaire Farms that was submitted more than two years ago.

The approvals bring an end to lengthy and convoluted litigation in state and federal courts stemming from a wastewater treatment system failure at Mountaire’s Millsboro facility in 2017.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up