Final settlements inked in poultry plant pollution lawsuits

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has given final approval to a $65 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving thousands of residents of a southern Delaware community affected by groundwater contamination from a local poultry processing facility.

Monday’s ruling by a state judge coincided with a federal magistrate signing off Monday on a consent decree between state environmental regulators and Mountaire Farms that was submitted more than two years ago.

The approvals bring an end to lengthy and convoluted litigation in state and federal courts stemming from a wastewater treatment system failure at Mountaire’s Millsboro facility in 2017.

