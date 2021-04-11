CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » Average US price of…

Average US price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump was likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to decrease.

The price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.99 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel dropped a penny over the same period to $3.13.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up