The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Papa’s Mocharia To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. 911 Emergency Dispatcher, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. CBS, CBS Interactive

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Fontise – Font Maker Keyboard, T Nha Hoang

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. The Game of Life 2, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. 911 Emergency Dispatcher, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus

3. Dodge Master!, Rollic Games

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Basketball Arena, MASOMO LIMITED

7. Disney+, Disney

8. CBS, CBS Interactive

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Jelly Dye, Good Job Games

