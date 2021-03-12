CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Novavax, Vail Resorts rise; Ulta Beauty, Zumiez fall

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 4:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Novavax Inc., up $15.14 to $202.77.

The biotechnology company’s potential COVID-19 vaccine proved to be highly effective in a key study.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $29.35 to $318.15.

The beauty products retailer said Dave Kimbell will succeed Mary Dillon as CEO.

Adient Plc., up $7.15 to $47.47.

The automotive interior supplier is selling its stake in China’s YFAS and other joint ventures for $1.5 billion.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $9.52 to $315

The ski resort operator beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Zumiez Inc., down $2.33 to $45.50.

The clothing retailer said the first quarter was off to a slow start because of the impact from the virus pandemic and weather.

AT&T Inc., up 27 cents to $29.81.

The company gave investors an encouraging long-term forecast for HBO subscriptions and reaffirmed its financial expectations.

Bank of America Corp., up 70 cents to $37.94.

Bank stocks gained ground along with bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

L Brands Inc., up $4.96 to $60.81.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret and other brands raised its first-quarter profit forecast and reinstated its dividend.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance | Consumer News

