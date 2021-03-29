Biodegradable plastic maker plans $700M Georgia factory

A southwest Georgia company says it will spend $700 million to build a factory to produce biodegradable packaging for one of the world’s largest candy makers and others.

Danimer Scientific, based in Bainbridge, Georgia, announced its plans Monday. The company says it will start construction next year and reach full production in 2024.

Danimer would add 400 employees to the 100 it currently employs in Bainbridge.

The announcement comes after Danimer on March 16 announced a partnership to sell biodegradable plastic to the candy unit of Mars Inc.

Danimer says it will double the size of its planned new factory in Bainbridge to produce 250 million pounds of plastic made from canola oil.

