CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » Biodegradable plastic maker plans…

Biodegradable plastic maker plans $700M Georgia factory

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A southwest Georgia company says it will spend $700 million to build a factory to produce biodegradable packaging for one of the world’s largest candy makers and others.

Danimer Scientific, based in Bainbridge, Georgia, announced its plans Monday. The company says it will start construction next year and reach full production in 2024.

Danimer would add 400 employees to the 100 it currently employs in Bainbridge.

The announcement comes after Danimer on March 16 announced a partnership to sell biodegradable plastic to the candy unit of Mars Inc.

Danimer says it will double the size of its planned new factory in Bainbridge to produce 250 million pounds of plastic made from canola oil.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

White House running out of time to restore functionality to MSPB, congressmen warn

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up