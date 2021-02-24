CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Verisk, Parsons fall; PRA Health Sciences, Upwork rise

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Flowserve Corp., down 80 cents to $38.75.

The maker of pumps and other equipment for the oil industry gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

PRA Health Sciences Inc., up $23.93 to $151.66.

Irish pharmaceutical research company Icon is buying North Carolina-based rival PRA in a deal worth $12 billion.

Upwork Inc., up $1.79 to $53.36.

The online freelance marketplace reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

Parsons Corp., down $3.02 to $36.77.

The software and infrastructure service provider’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Owens & Minor Inc., up $7.43 to $32.86.

The medical supplies distributor handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $2 to $45.50.

The amusement park operator’s fourth-quarter results weren’t as bad as investors had feared.

Bank of America Corp., up 86 cents to $36.38.

Bond yields, which allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans, continued to rise.

Verisk Analytics Inc., down $17.83 to $167.53.

The insurance data provider’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

