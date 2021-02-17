CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Consumer News » Grants open to Northeast…

Grants open to Northeast dairy businesses for agritourism

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 3:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 are available to help dairy businesses across the Northeast through agritourism. Applications opened Tuesday for the Multi-Business Dairy Agritourism Grant Program through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. The center is managed by Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and serves all New England states, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Dairy producers, processors, or producer associations in the region may apply for grants to support agritourism activities aimed at raising awareness and consumption of regionally produced dairy products.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up