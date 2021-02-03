CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Capri, Alphabet rise; Chipotle, Electronic Arts fall

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., up $139.76 to $2,058.88.

The parent company of search engine Google handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $23.06 to $1,499.99.

The Mexican food chain’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Amazon.com Inc., down $67.47 to $3,312.53.

Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the the online retail giant, to be replaced by long-time executive Andy Jassy.

Electronic Arts Inc., down $8.15 to $140.82.

The maker of “Medal of Honor” and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., up $65.12 to $211.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is buying the cannabis-based drug developer for about $7.2 billion in cash and stock.

Evercore Inc., up $4.63 to $119.15.

The investment bank reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results.

W.W. Grainger Inc., down $7 to $366.11.

The seller of maintenance and other industrial supplies reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street anticipated.

Capri Holdings Ltd., up $1.08 to $43.81.

The owner of Michael Kors and other luxury retail brands beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

