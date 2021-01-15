CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Consumer News » U.S. retail sales fell…

U.S. retail sales fell 0.7% in December as shoppers kept away from stores as virus cases rose

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. retail sales fell 0.7% in December as shoppers kept away from stores as virus cases rose.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up