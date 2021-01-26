CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 11:45 AM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft – Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Heads Up! – Warner Bros.

5. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

6. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations

8. Incredibox – So Far So Good

9. HotSchedules – HotSchedules

10. Facetune – Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. High Heels! – Rollic Games

2. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. The CW – The CW Network

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom

6. Project Makeover – Bubblegum Games LLC

7. Instagram – Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook – Facebook, Inc.

9. Guess Their Answer – TapNation

10. Messenger – Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft – Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5 – Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability – Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC

7. SpongeBob SquarePants – HandyGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2 – Toca Boca AB

9. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB

10. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC

3. Project Makeover – Bubblegum Games LLC

4. Guess Their Answer – TapNation

5. Among Us! – InnerSloth LLC

6. Netflix – Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+ – Disney

8. Roblox – Roblox Corporation

9. Google Chrome – Google LLC

10. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.

