INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » Consumer News » The top iPhone and…

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector, Cube MG LLC

8. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

9. 75 Hard, 44SEVEN MEDIA, LLC

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Parler, Parler LLC

2. TikTok,TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Signal – Private Messenger, Signal Messenger, LLC

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Oh God!, Alictus

5. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox, Corporation

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. Sushi Roll 3D – ASRM Food Game, SayGames LLC

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Tech News

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up