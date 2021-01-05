INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 5:18 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Incredibox, So Far So Good

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

3. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10.Oh God!, Alictus

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Phone Case DIY, Crazy Labs

2. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

3. Oh God!, Alictus

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

9. Sushi Roll 3D – ASRM Food Game, SayGames LLC

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

