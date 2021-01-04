INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
Officials say Del. poultry plants are prepared for a winter surge

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 8:58 AM

Delaware’s poultry processing plants and state health officials say they are well-prepared for a winter surge of coronavirus cases.

Dr. Rick Pescatore is the Delaware Division of Public Health’s chief physician. He told the Daily Times of Salisbury that the implementation of best practices is mostly complete.

The Daily Times reported Monday that DPH has cultivated a close relationship with the plants as they rolled out coronavirus testing for employees in late spring. Poultry workers also fall into the category of critical infrastructure personnel.

Pescatore said they would be some of the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

But vaccination will most likely be on a volunteer basis and not as a condition of employment.

