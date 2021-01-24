CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Consumer News » Average US price of…

Average US price of gas up 10 cents a gallon to $2.45

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.45.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices since November caused the increase.

The price at the pump is 15 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.46 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.07 in Houston.

The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.70.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

CMMC update: Pilots, 3PAOs and more of what vendors need to know

DoD fires hundreds of advisory board members, will conduct a review on effectiveness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up