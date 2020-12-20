CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.26

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 11:58 AM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.26.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.

The price at the pump is 35 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.34 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $1.18 in Houston.

The average price of diesel spiked 6 cents over the past two weeks to $2.58. The survey was conducted Friday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

