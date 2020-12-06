CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.22

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 6:45 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.22.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. She says demand for gasoline remains low in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The price at the pump is 43 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.35 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.75 in Houston.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.52. The survey was conducted Friday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

