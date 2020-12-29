CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Arcturus, Simon Property fall; Fulgent, Expedia rise

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved sharply or traded heavily Tuesday:

Fulgent Genetics Inc., up $4.05 to $50.80. The genetic testing company extended its COVID-19 partnership with the New York City Department of Education.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., down $50.06 to $42.36.

Some early data from the drug developer’s potential COVID-19 vaccine disappointed investors.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 12 cents to $40.03.

The airline industry will get up to $15 billion more in taxpayer aid in the coronavirus relief bill.

Simon Property Group Inc., down $2.19 to $83.29.

The shopping mall operator completed purchase of Taubman Centers.

Southwest Airlines Inc., up 3 cents to $46.15.

The airline dropped its threat of furloughs or pay cuts for thousands of workers.

Expedia Group Inc., up $2.82 to $131.30.

The online travel agency rose as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines signals an eventual recovery for its industry.

Micron Technology Inc., down 45 cents to $70.21.

The chipmaker slipped as investors eased off technology stocks during a day of subdued trading.

Boeing Co., up 16 cents to $216.25.

Boeing’s long-troubled 737 Max jet resumed commercial flights in the U.S. for the first time since regulators grounded them over safety concerns.

