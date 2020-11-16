CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Consumer News » This Week: Tyson Foods,…

This Week: Tyson Foods, Walmart, Target results

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 2:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Tyson plucked

Tyson Foods is expected to say its profit shrank last quarter when the Springdale, Arkansas poultry processor reports its fourth-quarter results today. Wall Street forecasts Tyson’s profit fell to $1.19 a share from $1.21 a year ago. That would follow lower profit and sales in the third quarter, when Tyson said the COVID-19 pandemic was raising costs.

Walmart

Walmart’s profit is forecast to have grown again in its fiscal third quarter. Wall Street expects the world’s largest retailer made $1.18 in the August-October period, up from $1.16 a year earlier. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain has emerged as one of the few lifelines to millions of people during the pandemic, when a huge swath of stores that sell non-essential merchandise temporarily shut down. Walmart reports earnings on Tuesday.

Target

Minneapolis-based retailer Target reports its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Wall Street expects its profit grew to $1.60 a share, up from $1.36 a year earlier. Like rival Walmart, Target has benefited this year as it supplies household goods that consumers need during a pandemic. In August Target abandoned its annual financial goals, citing “the highly fluid and uncertain outlook.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

DoD wants industry's help in taking out space trash

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up